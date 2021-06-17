Police arrest suspect linked to Anele Bhengu’s murder

DURBAN - POLICE have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the murder of Anele Bhengu. Bhengu was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and her death has been viewed as a hate crime towards the community. The suspect was arrested on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast this afternoon.

Provincial spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said officers received information about a suspect who allegedly murdered a woman in KwaMakhutha. "The team went to Mlahlandlini area at Gcilima in the South Coast. Upon seeing the police officers, the suspect fled from his home into the nearby bushes," Mbele said. She said police gave chase and he was caught in the bushes. The suspect was placed under arrest at Margate SAPS. He was transferred to KwaMakhutha SAPS for processing.

He will be appearing in the Umbumbulu Magistrates’ Court soon. Bhengu’s body was found dumped in the Durban south township. She was raped and stabbed repeatedly. Her throat and abdomen was also slit.