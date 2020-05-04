Police called in to disperse crowd after protest breaks out in Pinetown

Durban - SAPS Public Order Police and local police units were deployed to Pinetown earlier this morning after a large crowd gathered outside the Department of Labour offices.

Several messages circulated on social media, warning motorists to avoid Kings Road in Pinetown after the crowd barricaded the road with stones and other debris.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said about 400 people blocked off the road. The road has been cleared and no serious incidents reported. the Public Order Police as well as local police are at the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation. No case has been opened," she said.

Blue Security community liaison officer, Andreas Mathios, said some of the protesters were people who had been waiting outside the Department of Labour's offices since 4am.

A large crowd gathered at the intersection of King’s Road and Crompton Street earlier this morning Pictures: Blue Security Media

"When time came to open the doors, people tried to get into the offices. They got frustrated and took to the streets. Civilians driving by had their vehicles stoned," he said.

It is alleged that officials were concerned that some people were not wearing masks and were not adhering to social distancing regulations.

He added that police officials are meeting with protest leaders in a bid to determine a way forward.