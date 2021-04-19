Police discover body of a female teen with gunshot wounds to the head, and two men dead in a car in Lamontville

Durban: Four people are expected to appear in court on Tuesday for the murder of three people, including a teenager, in Lamontville, Durban on Saturday night. KZN police Captain Nqobile Gwala said Lamontville police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Ndlovu Road in Lamontville. “Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered a vehicle that was parked in the road. “Upon checking the vehicle, a man was found slumped on the driver's side with gunshot wounds. “Another man was found inside the boot of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were declared dead at the scene by paramedics.”

Gwala said a 25-year-old man emerged from the bushes where he was hiding.

“He sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was treated at the scene and taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Gwala said a further search was conducted in nearby bushes and the body of a woman was found with gunshot wounds to the head.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation by Lamontville SAPS.”

She said the deceased were identified by their families as Siphelele Dimba, 35, Lungisani Lucky Xhoza, 41, and Navishka Roopnarain, 18.

Gwala said police worked tirelessly throughout the night to trace the suspects involved.

She said four suspects, aged between 23 and 24, were arrested at one of the suspect’s homes in Lamontville.

“The suspects were found in possession of three illegal firearms and 11 rounds of ammunition. The suspects were found hidden in a taxi that was parked at the same house.

“A search was also conducted in the house and police found 30 straws of rock cocaine. Another vehicle was found parked at the premises with a flat screen TV inside. The vehicle and the TV were seized by police for further investigation.”

All four suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and possession of drugs.

Gwala said the motive for the murders were unknown.

IOL