Police dismiss cop link in Andile Mbuthu murder case as 'fake news'

On Wednesday, provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the claim was 'fake news'.

The claim, which has been widely shared on social media states: "A senior police officer has been arrested for helping suspects get rid of Andile Bobo Mbuthu's body. Durban - Police have dismissed claims that a senior police officer was arrested for helping suspects get rid of the body of murdered Tongaat teenager Andile Mbuthu.





"The murder case of Andile Bobo Mbuthu opens a can of worms. Police corruption, gross incompetence and police brutality has all been exposed".





Police said claims that a senior police officer was involved in the Andile Mbuthu murder case are not true.



Andile's murder came to light after he went missing last week. It is alleged that the Grade 12 pupil was kidnapped and assaulted after he was accused of stealing money and alcohol from a local drinking lounge.





Andile's family claim that when they went to report his ordeal, they were dismissed at the police station.





A video then surfaced on social media showing a badly battered Andile lying in a room. It sparked outrage in the community, with residents demanding justice.





Police questioned a group of men about Andile's disappearance and they were led to the Wewe river in Tongaat, where human remains were found.





Six men were arrested and appeared in court. They are due back on May 19 for a formal bail application.





Residents also burnt down the drinking lounge.





DNA tests still have to be conducted to determine if they belong to Andile.





On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the Tongaat community. Cele announced that he has ordered the DNA tests and investigation into Andile's murder be fast-tracked.





He has also ordered a probe into the conduct by the officers who deal with the Mbuthu family.



