Police foil drive-by shooting in Wentworth, nab suspect

A DRIVE-BY shooting incident in Wentworth was foiled after police nabbed the 45-year-old suspect and seized eight rounds of ammunition on Tuesday evening. According to police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Crime Intelligence and Metro K9 Unit followed up information about a suspect who was planning to execute a drive-by shooting in Wentworth on Monday just after 6pm. “The team proceeded to Woodville Road where an operation was put in place. “The operation led to the arrest of a 45-year-old man who was found in possession of a pistol with eight rounds of ammunition.” Gwala said a preliminary investigation was conducted and revealed that the firearm was taken during a robbery at Jacobs Men’s Hostel on 19 April 2018.

“The suspect will be profiled to establish if he is linked to other gang-related cases committed in Wentworth.”

She said charges for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition were opened at Wentworth SAPS.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

There have been a number of drive-by shootings in Wentworth recently.

In October, a Wentworth woman linked to an intense drug war was shot and later died in hospital.

Jasmin Simon, known in the community as “Moni”, was shot just after she got into a metered taxi on the corner of Marine Drive and Blackpool Road.

IOL