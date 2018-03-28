Police in Illovo in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for the relatives of a woman who was found in a shallow grave at the Tyrone farm, said police. Picture: Skyler Reid/Independent Media

Illovo - Police in Illovo in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for the relatives of a woman who was found in a shallow grave at the Tyrone farm, provincial police said on Wednesday.





According to police, on March 20 at about 7am, the farmer was working on his farm when he spotted freshly dug soil covered with tree branches and went to investigate.





“He then saw a hand and a foot appearing on the soil, he then contacted the police. Search and Rescue Team members recovered the body of a female in her thirties.





“She had head injuries with a deep injury on the forehead. She was wearing a pink top and a black tights. A hammer with a yellow and green handle was found next to the body,” police said.





A case of murder was opened at the Mid Illovo police station for investigation. No arrest has yet been made and the deceased is still unknown. Police are appealing to the members of the community to assist in locating the next of kin and assist in identifying the deceased.





Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, warrant officer Sibiya on 082 459 6628 and crime stop can also be contacted on 08600 10111.



