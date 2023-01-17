Police killer sentenced to life imprisonment

Cape Town – Mtubatuba High Court has sentenced 24-year-old Phumowakhe Ndwandwe to life imprisonment for the murder of Detective Sergeant Sakhile Nsibande who was fatally shot in the line of duty in 2019. Police spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said KwaMbonambi SAPS detectives conducted a raid at Cinci Reserve looking for Ndwandwe. He was sought on house robbery and rape charges.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Ndwandwe’s house was identified and surrounded by police. When Ndwandwe noticed that he was cornered he allegedly fired shots through the window and escaped. “After that it was discovered that Sergeant Nsibande was shot he was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” he said. A case of murder was reported and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members of Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

Mhlongo said that on November 15, 2019, a joint operation was conducted by Empangeni Public Order Police, Crime Intelligence, KwaMbonambi detectives and Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation. “Ndwandwe was arrested in the Kwamsane area and found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. “His bail was successfully opposed and he was in custody until he was convicted in December last year,” Mhlongo added.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ndwandwe was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years’ imprisonment for house robbery, 15 years’ imprisonment for rape and 15 years’ imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. His sentences will run concurrently. Meanwhile, on Monday in Modimolle, Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation members arrested three suspects aged between 27 and 48 for possession of copper cables. Police Captain Matimba Maluleke said that the Hawks received a tip-off about the suspects who were in possession of copper cables in Modimolle, and subsequently conducted an urgent sting operation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A vehicle matching the description was spotted in town and pulled over. “The suspects and the vehicle were thoroughly searched and copper cables with the estimated street value of R13 000 as well as R4 500 in cash were found.” Maluleke said that the Hawks’ preliminary investigations revealed that the copper cables were destined for Gauteng.