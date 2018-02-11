Port Shepstone - The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the source of abandoned clothing on a KwaZulu-Natal beach in what could be a possible drowning case, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

NSRI Shelly Beach duty crew were activated at 7:05am on Saturday following reports from an eye-witness walking her dogs at Oslo Beach, near Port Shepstone, that she was concerned after happening upon two sets of folded clothing in a neat pile on the beach, but no sign of anyone in the vicinity, NSRI Shelly Beach station commander Jeremiah Jackson said.

"Fearing that two people may have gone for a swim and not returned, the alarm was raised. NSRI rescue swimmers responded in our sea rescue vehicle and the SA Police Service, police search and rescue, and Med-Evac ambulance services responded."

A shoreline search was conducted and police took the two sets of men's clothing into their care. Despite a search, no sign of anyone who had left clothing on the beach was found and there had been no reports of anyone missing that may relate to this. The police investigation would continue, Jackson said.

