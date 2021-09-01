Police Minister Bheki Cele heads to KZN after 11 killed in execution-style shootings

DURBAN - POLICE Minister Bheki Cele is expected to travel to KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday after 11 people were gunned down in two separate incidents, days apart. On Tuesday, three gunmen entered a house in W Section, where they opened fire on a group of people.

Police said five people were shot in the head, and three others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. The victims sustained serious injuries to the head and the upper body. The three who were injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical attention. Thirty-seven 9mm cartridges, two spent bullets and a live round of ammunition, were found at the crime scene.

On Sunday, six people were shot dead in an attack in U Section. KZN SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said four people died at the scene while two more died in hospital. "Among the victims are two females. The victims are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 28. The motive for the killings is suspected to be related to criminality," Naicker said.

Spokesperson in the Police Ministry, Lirandzu Themba, said Cele would, on Thursday, receive a full briefing on both the incidents by the SAPS provincial management team before making his way to the crime scenes. MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, said it was worrying that those killed were young. "I can’t even start to imagine how their families are receiving the sad news. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and assure the community that the police are looking into these sporadic crimes," she said.