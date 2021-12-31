Police Minister Bheki Cele wraps up his Festive Season Inspection Tour in Durban
CAPE TOWN - Since the launch of the SAPS Safer Festive Season campaign, National Police Minister General Bheki Cele has been assessing the effectiveness of the resources in areas most needed to ensure police deal with crime.
The SAPS launched its National Safer Festive Season on October 15.
Cele has been conducting inspections of operations for the past three weeks across the country and will conduct his last visit in KwaZulu-Natal along the coast from Margate to Durban on New Year’s Day.
Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for the Ministry of Police, said Cele along with the management team of the SAPS and national and provincial level, has been assessing the effectiveness of the resources in areas most needed to ensure police deal with crime.
She said the visits form part of the overall efforts by the SAPS to tighten the grip on contact and violent crimes this festive season.
Cele will be accompanied by the KZN Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and his management team on January 1 to conduct the final inspections of police operations that have been put in place to minimise crime and criminal acts during the holiday season.
“These site visits will also provide the police top brass an opportunity to interact with shoppers, holidaymakers, motorists and residents on their experiences of the New Years celebrations, and engage them on some of their safety concerns as they embark on a walk-through at places of business and leisure.
“The Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour will end at the popular Durban beachfront, which attracts visitors and bathers from far and wide, on the first day of the New Year,” Themba said.