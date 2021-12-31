Police Minister Bheki Cele wraps up his Festive Season Inspection Tour in Durban

CAPE TOWN - Since the launch of the SAPS Safer Festive Season campaign, National Police Minister General Bheki Cele has been assessing the effectiveness of the resources in areas most needed to ensure police deal with crime. The SAPS launched its National Safer Festive Season on October 15.

Cele has been conducting inspections of operations for the past three weeks across the country and will conduct his last visit in KwaZulu-Natal along the coast from Margate to Durban on New Year’s Day. Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for the Ministry of Police, said Cele along with the management team of the SAPS and national and provincial level, has been assessing the effectiveness of the resources in areas most needed to ensure police deal with crime. She said the visits form part of the overall efforts by the SAPS to tighten the grip on contact and violent crimes this festive season.