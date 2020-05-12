NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal

    Police minister calls for DNA testing to be fast-tracked in Andile Mbuthu murder investigation

    By Se-Anne Rall and Sakhiseni Nxumalo Time of article published 2h ago

    Durban - Police minister Bheki Cele has called for the investigative process around the murder of Tongaat teenager Andile Mbuthu to be sped up. 

    Cele visited the youngster's family in Tongaat, north of Durban on Tuesday. He was accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli.

    The two went to the crime scene where Mbuthu was allegedly assaulted and the Wewe river where human remains, believed to be that of Mbuthu's, were found on Friday morning. 

    Minister Cele and MEC Ntuli proceeded to the family of the deceased to offer their condolences.

    Speaking at the home, Cele said the family accused police of not acting promptly when his disappearance was first brought to their attention. 

    Mbuthu was accused of stealing money and alcohol from the Magagula Lounge, a popular drinking spot in the community. His family claimed that they were told that the 19-year-old was kidnapped and assaulted. A video of the badly beaten teen then surfaced on social media. 

    Police questioned a group of men about Mbuthu's disappearance and they were led to the Wewe river, where human remains were found. 

    Six men appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday. They were charged in connection with the Grade 12 pupil's kidnap and murder. 

