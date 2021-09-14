Police Minister expected to travel to KZN after three women were killed in a drive-by shooting in Inanda

DURBAN - POLICE Minister Bheki Cele will travel to KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday where he is expected to meet with local police following a drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of three women at the weekend. Ncami Shange (34), Beatrice Nzama (60) and Philisiwe Jili (37) were died at the scene while those who were injured, were rushed to hospital.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said on Saturday, at 4pm, a group of people was standing at the front gate of Buhlebethu Primary School at Newtown C in Inanda. "It is alleged that at this stage a black Opel Corsa bakkie with five occupants drove by the school. According to witnesses, the occupants of the vehicle opened fire at the group with handguns before fleeing from the scene," he said. Four women and a man, between the ages of 41 and 70 were wounded.

Cele is expected to receive of full briefing on the incident by the SAPS management team before making his way to the family homes of the deceased and the crime scene. It is believed that the shooting was spurred by a volatile ANC nomination process. Dlamini was a long-time supporter of the party. The ANC expressed outrage, describing the attack as senseless and called for the arrest of the culprits while the provincial government described the shooting as an attempt to undermine democracy.