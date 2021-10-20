Police minister travels to KZN Midlands in hopes to calm tensions ahead of local government elections

Durban - National Police Minister, Bheki Cele, is expected to visit the KwaZulu-Natal town of Plessislaer following the murder of a ward councillor candidate last week. EFF ward candidate hopeful Michael Thulane Shangase was gunned down on Friday. He was on his way home from an EFF campaign meeting in Herwood when he was ambushed.

Cele will receive a full report from the task team set up to investigate politically related murders. He will also visit Shangase's family. Shangase's murder comes just days after an ANC ward councillor hopeful was killed in a hail of bullets in Cato Crest. Siyabonga Mkhize and another party member were seated in a vehicle when they came under fire.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said when they arrived at the scene, they found two men inside a Nissan Navara. He said both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Police later confirmed that a case had been opened, and two people were taken in for questioning.