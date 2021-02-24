Police minister visits KZN after violent, bloody weekend murders
DURBAN – POLICE MINISTER Bheki Cele touched down in KwaZulu-Natal today, where he is expected to receive briefings from investigation teams looking into the murders of two police officers in Taylor's Halt as well as a shooting that left six family members dead in Eshowe.
He will also look into several other incidents that took place in the province.
Two days ago, IOL reported that Sergeants Makhosaze Mdlangathi and Mfikelwa Mtolo were ambushed while driving to Mtolo's homestead. The execution-style shooting took place in Taylor's Halt, just outside Pietermaritzburg.
The officers were off duty at the time and believed to be in a relationship. At least 30 pistol and rifle cartridges were found at the scene and the officers sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Their firearms were not at the scene and the motive for the murders has yet to be established.
Mdlangathi was stationed at Plessislaer police station and Mtolo at Richmond police station.
Meanwhile, in Eshowe, a man is believed to have gathered his relatives into one room of their Nkanini home before shooting them dead. One family member, a 9-year-old girl, is said to be the only survivor of the harrowing ordeal.
At the time, KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the man was arrested hours later in Greytown. He has since appeared in court.
Police Ministry spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said today Cele will visit the crime scene in Eshowe and tomorrow, he is due to visit Plessislaer SAPS.
"Minister Cele is expected to receive a full briefing on these murders and visit the crime scene of the family massacre in Mkanini in Eshowe. He will also visit the families of the slain SAPS officers," Themba said.
IOL