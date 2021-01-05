Police monitoring Shallcross after Teddy Mafia’s murder

Durban - Authorities are monitoring Shallcross in Durban after alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan “Teddy Mafia” Pillay was killed on Monday and two men suspected of his murder were beheaded and their bodies burnt. Durban Metro spokesperson Senior Superindentent Parbhoo Sewpersad said the area remained quiet on Tuesday morning. “We are going to be monitoring the area very closely to see if any problems arise. For now nothing has happened.” Pillay was shot in his Taurus Street home in Shallcross and later died on arrival in hospital. The two men suspected to have carried out the shooting were killed on a Shallcross street in broad daylight.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the community apprehended both suspects, beheading the both of them before setting them alight.

Yaganathan Pillay, commonly known as Teddy Mafia. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ).

Naicker said Pillay had informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors.

“Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property where she heard gunshots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot.”

Sewpersad said the remains of the the two men who were beheaded and burnt were removed by Durban Metro Search and Rescue and taken to a mortuary in Durban.

Sewpersad said the victims have not been identified.

Police are investigating three cases of murder.

