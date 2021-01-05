Police nab stock thieves with bloodied knives and pieces of slaughtered cows

Durban – Three men linked to the theft of four cows and were caught with bloodied knives and clothes after slaughtering them, are due in court today.

According to police spokesperson, members from the Umlazi K9 Unit acted on intelligence driven information regarding the suspected stock thieves at Malukazi area in Isipingo policing precinct on Monday morning.

“The team proceeded to Ntshebeyembuzi Road in Malukazi where the suspects were spotted sitting outside the house carrying knives with blood stains.

“Their clothes were also full of blood. Upon searching the house the police found pieces of four slaughtered cows as well as pieces of their skin.”

Gwala said the police investigation revealed that the animals were slaughtered at Inanda.