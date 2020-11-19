Police nab suspect who hijacked e-hailing driver, toy gun found

Durban — An alleged hijacker who was in possession of a toy gun when police arrested him is expected to appear in the Ntumza Magistrate’s Court. The 31-year-old suspect is one of three people who allegedly hijacked an e-hailing driver. The remaining two suspects are on the run. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, in the early hours of Wednesday morning KwaMashu police officers were conducting crime prevention operations along Dumisani Makhaye Road when they spotted a vehicle with four occupants driving recklessly at a high speed. “The police officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects sped off and a chase ensued. “When the vehicle reached a dead end, two men alighted from the vehicle and fled on foot while firing shots at the police.

“During the exchange of gunfire, a 31-year-old suspect was apprehended. He was found in possession of a toy gun.

“The other suspects managed to flee the scene and are still being sought by police.”

Mbele said when police approached the vehicle, they found a male occupant.

“It was established that the male was an e-hailing driver. He alleged that he was requested to transport the suspects from Red Hill to KwaMashu Hostel.

“Upon their arrival at the hostel, he was held up with a firearm and, at gunpoint, they demanded him to move from the driver’s seat.

“The suspects robbed him of his vehicle and then drove off with him.”

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder and car jacking.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for their vigilance that helped arrest the suspect.

IOL