Police nab suspects who shot traffic cop at KZN roadblock

Durban - Four suspects have been nabbed for allegedly robbing a supermarket and subsequently shooting an RTI officer at a roadblock while fleeing. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged that on Monday around 10:15am, a group of armed men entered a supermarket in Bulwer and demanded cash. She said they stole an undisclosed amount of cash and robbed a customer. “Two security guards were robbed of their firearms before the suspects fled in their getaway vehicles. “Whilst fleeing, RTI officers had a roadblock and gunshots were fired towards them when they tried to stop the vehicles, injuring one officer.”

Mbele said the officer, aged 29, was taken to hospital for treatment.

She said a case of robbery and attempted murder was opened at Bulwer police station.

Mbele said police responded swiftly, which led them to the arrests of three suspects in the Sweetwaters area.

The fourth suspect was arrested in the Boston area.

During their arrests, police recovered a shotgun, pistol, cash, and two vehicles.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the pistol was stolen in Durban Central in 2007 and one of the vehicles was hijacked this month in Scottburgh,” she said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court shortly.

They face charges of attempted murder, robbery, possession of stolen property and illegal possession of firearms.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, applauded the perseverance of the police.

IOL