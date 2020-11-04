Police nab two suspects packaging drugs in Durban flat

TWO suspects nabbed by police allegedly packaging drugs for distribution made their first court appearance earlier on Wednesday. Police said the suspects, aged 33 and 38, appeared in Durban Magistrate’s Court and were charged for drug dealing charges and contravening the Immigration Act. They were arrested at an apartment on Gillespie Street in Seapark, South Beach, on Tuesday night. Members of the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit pounced on the suspects while they were allegedly packaging drugs for distribution. Police covered methcathonone, crystal meth, ecstacy tablets and cocaine powder with an estimated street value of R104 000. Picture: SAPS Police uncovered methcathinone, crystal meth, ecstasy tablets and cocaine powder with an estimated street value of R104 000.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an investigation to determine whether the suspects have pending drug-related cases is continuing.

“Similar operations to root out drug trade in the province are continuing.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula extolled the police officers for their perseverance to fight drug distribution in the province.

In a separate incident, a week ago, an Estcourt man who was allegedly caught flushing heroin capsules into the toilet during a drug raid was arrested.

Sherman Ramchand, 34, was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police received information about a dealer who was about to leave his premises to deliver drugs to his runners.

“Police proceeded to his residence in Colita. The suspect was about to leave his house when he saw the police vehicles and ran back into the house.

“Police entered the premises and caught him flushing heroin capsules into the toilet. He was immediately arrested.”

Mbele said police recovered wet heroin capsules, rock cocaine, mandrax tablets, crystal meth and methcathinone. | IOL