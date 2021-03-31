Police nab two Ulundi suspects who committed 11 crimes in two months

Durban – Police said two suspects who terrorised the community of Mbhoshongweni in Ulundi committing a spate of robberies, burglaries and rapes have been apprehended. Ntuthuko Sihle Sithole, 19, and Sithembiso Bongani Phakathi, 40, face four counts of rape, five robberies and two burglary cases. According to police these incidents took place between January and March this year (2021). Police spokesperson Captain Thembeka Mbele said the suspects mostly targeted people who were living in the cottages alone and who came to Ulundi for work purpose. “At knifepoint they threatened the victims, raped and took their belongings before fleeing the crime scene.

“Charges were opened at Ulundi police station and the police began searching for the suspects who thought they can get away with crime,” said Mbele.

Earlier this week, the Ulundi Trio Task Team made a breakthrough when they arrested the “troublesome men” who were hiding at Mkhazane area in Ulundi.

“They were also found in possession of properties that were stolen during the robberies and were both positively identified by the victims who were thrilled to see the perpetrators behind bars.”

Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major-General Thulani Gonya, commended the task team who worked tirelessly searching for the suspects. “Criminals should not think they can get away with crime in this province. We hope the victims will find peace knowing the suspects will face the music,” he said.

