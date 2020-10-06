Police need your help to find this man after 11-year-old girl found dead in bedroom
Durban – KwaZulu Natal police investigating the murder of an 11-year-old Madadeni girl have urged the public to be on the lookout for a 22-year-old man who may have information relevant to the case.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, police responded to a murder at Section 5, Madadeni, on October 1.
He said they had found the body of Owethu Mdlalose, 11, in a bedroom at her home. She had multiple stab wounds.
A case of murder was opened at Madadeni SAPS.
Naicker said it was alleged that the suspect disappeared from the area after the incident.
Naicker said Thamsanqa Surprize Cele, 22, might be able to help the police with information.
Naicker urged anyone with information on Cele’s whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Skhumbuzo Mntambo, at 063 187 2666 or the branch commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Sanele Mkhwananzi, at 082 376 3067, or call the Crime Stop number: 08600 10111.
In a separate incident, community members killed a Constantia Park man after the body of a child was discovered in his shack in September.
The body of 9-year-old Boipelo Sesele (Mesi) was found hidden in a wardrobe in the neighbour's home after children playing nearby alerted community members to a bad smell.
The girl had been missing for 12 days.
IOL