Police need your help to find this man after 11-year-old girl found dead in bedroom

Durban – KwaZulu Natal police investigating the murder of an 11-year-old Madadeni girl have urged the public to be on the lookout for a 22-year-old man who may have information relevant to the case.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, police responded to a murder at Section 5, Madadeni, on October 1.

He said they had found the body of Owethu Mdlalose, 11, in a bedroom at her home. She had multiple stab wounds.

A case of murder was opened at Madadeni SAPS.

Naicker said it was alleged that the suspect disappeared from the area after the incident.