Police on high alert as M19 reopens after violent protests

Durban – Violent protests closed the M19 near Reservoir Hills on Monday, but both carriageways are now open. Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said there was a strong police presence, with metro police and SAPS units deployed. He urged motorists to be cautious when approaching the area. He said: “The community is believed to be meeting with officials from council at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.” A total of 18 protesters were arrested.

On Monday, three vehicles and several cars were burnt and stoned.

It is believed informal dwellers were protesting after the municipality removed illegal electricity connections.

They were demanding these be reinstalled.

In addition to the damaging of property, a liquor store and butchery were looted.

Among those vehicles damaged was a Mercedes-Benz belonging to the Reservoir Hills Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson.

IOL