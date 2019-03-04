Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg - Police have confirmed that a docket of inquiry has been opened into the alleged assault of songstress Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane by her boyfriend Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo. This as police investigate a video showing Maphumulo repeatedly hitting Simelane during what appears to be an argument. The video, a livestream shared by Simelane, has since sparked massive backlash and calls for Maphumulo to be arrested.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to IOL that an inquiry docket of assault has been opened.

This as the EFF KZN confirmed it has laid an assault charge against Maphumulo at the Umlazi police station.

"The said video is currently being analysed, primarily to establish and verify the identities of those in the video," Naidoo said.

"However, in the meantime, the national commissioner [Khehla Sitole] has ordered police to trace the whereabouts of Ms Wodumo so that a statement can be obtained from her and a case opened if indeed it is her that is being assaulted in the video.

"A senior member from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has been dedicated to investigate this case, which case will be overseen by a Major General who is the National Head of the same unit," Naidoo told IOL.

Adding to this was Sitole, who said: “Crimes against women, children and people with disabilities are one the of the priorities of the South African Police Service. Therefore, we will do everything to ensure that justice prevails when such incidents are reported to us".

Police urged Simelane to open a case at a police station nearest to her.

Meanwhile, support continues streaming in for the "Wololo" hitmaker, with political parties, politicans and public figures rallying behind her in the wake of the incident.

This is not the first time Maphumulo, of Big Nuz fame, has been accused of abusing his girlfriend.

Last year, Metro FM host Masechaba Ndlovu detailed during an interview that Simelane had been assaulted and at one occasion, had her leg injured during one of Mampintsha's alleged assaults.