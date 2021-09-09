Police open inquests after two decomposing bodies found in KZN

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL police have opened inquest dockets after two decomposing bodies were discovered in separate incidents this week. The first body was discovered in Pietermaritzburg while the other was in Chatsworth.

Pietermaritzburg SAPS Search and Rescue and PMB K9 Search and Rescue members were called to assist Alexander Road SAPS with a body recovery at the Ukulinga research farm on Wednesday. The decomposed body of an unknown male was recovered. KZN SAPS provincial spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the deceased is around 30-years-old and was found in the bushes by staff. #sapsKZN Pietermaritzburg #SAR and Pietermaritzburg K9 SAR members were called to assist Alexandra Road #SAPS with a body recovery at the Ukulinga research farm yesterday. The decomposed body of an unknown male was recovered. Case docket was opened. ML pic.twitter.com/mnY3fFFZhk — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 9, 2021

Gwala said the body was found on a UKZN research farm. She added that his body was mutilated. Meanwhile, a badly decomposing body of a woman was found. Metro Police Search and Rescue and SAPS K9 Search and Rescue were called out to Bayview for a body recovery.

#sapsKZN Yesterday afternoon, members from DBN SAPS #SearchAndRescue, K9 SAR and Metro Police SAR were called out to Bayview for a body recovery. The decomposing remains of a 54yr-old female were recovered. Inquest docket opened. ML pic.twitter.com/KeOkkkjh4A — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 9, 2021 "The decomposing remains of a 54yr-old female were recovered. Inquest docket opened," police said. A source close to the investigation said the woman was discovered by her brother, faced down in the house. It is unclear how long she had been dead for.