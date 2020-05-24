Police order manhunt for KZN cop killer
Pretoria - Police have ordered a manhunt for gunmen who killed 32-year-old Constable Xolani Zulu at his home in Kwa Nyuswa, near Hillcrest, on Saturday night.
According to the South African Police Service, Zulu was gunned down in his driveway after returning home at around 7:30pm.
It is alleged that the two gunmen arrived at the constable's house and waited for him to return. The suspects, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun and without warning, opened fire on the constable, killing him instantly.
The police were informed and the Station Management immediately mobilised all the necessary resources to attend to the crime scene as per the 72-Hour Activation Plan.
Constable Zulu, a married father of three young children, was stationed at KwaNdengezi Police Station, and has served in the SAPS for the past eight years.
SAPS National Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole conveyed his condolences to the family and instructed the management of the province to afford his family the support needed during their time of mourning and beyond.
“I have been assured that the management of KwaNdengezi Police Station have arranged for our Employee Health and Wellness to give bereavement support to the family of Constable Zulu”, General Sitole said.
“I am confident that the immediate implementation of the 72-Hour Activation Plan which includes the mobilisation of Crime Intelligence, Forensic Services and the Hawks will yield positive results", he added.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the crime to contact them on the MySAPS app or by phoning 08600 10111.IOL