Police order manhunt for KZN cop killer

Pretoria - Police have ordered a manhunt for gunmen who killed 32-year-old Constable Xolani Zulu at his home in Kwa Nyuswa, near Hillcrest, on Saturday night.

According to the South African Police Service, Zulu was gunned down in his driveway after returning home at around 7:30pm.

It is alleged that the two gunmen arrived at the constable's house and waited for him to return. The suspects, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun and without warning, opened fire on the constable, killing him instantly.

The police were informed and the Station Management immediately mobilised all the necessary resources to attend to the crime scene as per the 72-Hour Activation Plan.

Constable Zulu, a married father of three young children, was stationed at KwaNdengezi Police Station, and has served in the SAPS for the past eight years.