Police recover 200 rounds of ammunition in Westville stop-and-search operation

DURBAN - POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 26-year-old man and recovered 200 rounds of ammunition during a stop-and-search at the weekend. On Sunday, officers were patrolling the M13 when they spotted a vehicle that was being driven erratically on the highway.

"Upon stopping and searching the vehicle, a firearm, 200 rounds of ammunition and drugs were found in the vehicle. A 26-year-old man was immediately arrested and taken to the Westville police station for processing," a police spokesperson said. The man is due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as possession/dealing in drugs charges. He was further charged under the Disaster Management Act, for being outside after curfew.

Picture: SAPS Picture: SAPS In a separate case, a 34-year-old man is due in court on charges of house robbery and the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following a house robbery in the KwaNgcolosi area on Friday.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Hillcrest police responded to a call out and, en-route, they spotted the alleged getaway vehicle. "Upon seeing the police officers, the suspects sped off and a chase ensued. Following a shoot-out, the suspect’s vehicle overturned. Two suspects emerged from the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes whilst shooting at police officers. “One of the suspects was injured and was placed under arrest. He was found in possession of a pistol with six rounds of ammunition. He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard," she said.