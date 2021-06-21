Police recover gun safe, stolen and buried by suspects in Nongoma field

DURBAN – POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal have recovered a safe containing firearms and ammunition that had been stolen in Dayeni, in Nongoma, and then buried by the suspects. KZN SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said officers were tipped off about the safe being buried in nearby fields.

"The complainant alleged that on 22 May he noticed that his house was broken into by unknown suspects. The safe which contained firearms was stolen. A case of burglary was opened for investigation at Nongoma SAPS," she said. Gwala said a multidisciplinary operation was set up and the team went to Dulini, which falls under Mahlabathini policing precinct, following up information regarding the stolen firearms.

A burglary suspect was caught with a stolen safe containing firearms in the Dulini area in Zululand. Picture: Supplied. It is alleged that a suspect was found digging a hole, concealed by bushes, where he intended to hide the firearms and ammunition.

A burglary suspect was caught with a stolen safe containing firearms in the Dulini area in Zululand. Picture: Supplied. “A 21-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition,” Gwala said. He was found in possession of a revolver and rifle. A total of 177 rounds of ammunition were found from the suspect.