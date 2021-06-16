Police release unedited footage showing what happened before Lindani Myeni was shot

DURBAN - New video footage has emerged in the Lindani Myeni murder investigation. It shows Myeni apologising to the couple at the home he was accused of robbing, and how police Tasered and shot him before identifying themselves. Myeni’s legal team believe that the footage released correlate with claims that he was looking for a temple - which is near the house he entered.

Myeni family lawyer, Jim Bickerton, revealed that the court ordered officials to hand over the unedited police body camera footage. The police have also been ordered to hand over the 911 calls from the fateful night. Newly released footage shows Myeni entering a home in Honolulu in April, behind a man and a woman. He stops to take off his shoes and then enters. He is also seen wearing an Umqhele (traditional African headband) - which according to Bickerton, is what he used to wear when he went to the temple.

About 40 seconds later, he exits the house and apologises to the couple. He then turns to leave. In the meantime, the woman calls 911 and reports a burglary. In an exclusive interview with eNCA correspondent, William Denselow, Bickerton said they were still processing the footage.

He added that police had been trying to prevent them from obtaining the door bell footage. In the 911 recording, the woman claims that a man (Myeni) was in the house. She claimed that it was a robbery, however, according to reports, the homeowners claim that nothing was taken from the house.

Bickerton said Myeni was not upset or angry when he left he house. "His last words to them were 'sorry' repeatedly. He then walks off into the night," he said. Previously released footage shows the officers approaching Myeni who then asks who they are. The officers Tase him and shoot him. He died later in hospital.

Bickerton said they were not aware that Myeni apologised. He added that police were aware of the footage but held a press conference, claiming that they were attacked for no reason. Bickerton said they were still waiting for Myeni’s cellphone. He said they have been given a drive which is a clone of Myeni’s cellphone. He said the legal team will continue to dig for facts and let the whole story play out.