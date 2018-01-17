There had been reports on social media that a man had been arrested by citizens in Amanzimtoti on Wednesday after they saw him throwing rocks at vehicles from a bridge in the area. KZN police say they have no information about the incident and no arrests were made.





KZN Police say they have no knowledge of any rock throwing incident occurring in Amanzimtoti on Wednesday.





This was in response to social media reports that a man had been arrested by citizens after they saw him throwing rocks at vehicles from a bridge in the area.





In social media posts it was alleged that the man was apprehended on the Almond Bridge which crosses the N2.





A news website reported that a tow truck driver, who was not named, had promised to pay the alleged rock thrower to do it. This could not be confirmed.





Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, responding to Mercury queries, said, “There was no stone throwing and no arrest in that area yesterday (Wednesday), hence it was a misinterpretation.





“We are not aware of those allegations but all reported rock-throwing incidents are being investigated. No arrests have been made.”





The province, particularly the stretch of the N2 between Durban and Ballito has been a hot spot for rock throwing incidents. Two people were killed in an incident on the North Coast last month, and injuries and damage to vehicles have been reported.



