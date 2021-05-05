Police seize cow allegedly stolen to pay lobola

Durban - KZN police have seized a cow that was used to pay for lobola in 2019. The cow had allegedly been stolen.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Zululand Multi-District Stock Theft Task Team had been following up on information, regarding livestock that was allegedly stolen in the Gluckstadt Village over the weekend, on Tuesday morning.

“They went to Makhukhula area where a stray cow was found. The cow was positively identified by the owner as the one that was stolen over the weekend.”

While investigating this matter police came across another incident in which cattle were allegedly stolen in March 2019.

“The team proceeded to this homestead where a cattle and a calf were found. During the investigation, it was established that the cattle was brought in March 2019 and paid as lobola for their daughter.

“The cow and two-month-old calf were seized by police and positively identified by the lawful owner.”

Gwala said investigations were ongoing.

IOL