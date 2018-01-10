Durban - Police carrying out investigations into drug activity in Umbilo arrested a man on Wednesday, which led to a further arrest and eventually the seizure of hydroponic dagga in Molweni, Hillcrest valued at more than R400 000.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the Provincial Drug Task Team had been following up on information about drugs in the Durban CBD and surroundings and carrying out surveillance.

“At 1:30pm, the members, together with Crime Intelligence arrested the first suspect at Umbilo area in possession of few pockets of dagga.”

A second suspect was arrested in Essenwood Road, found in possession of pockets of dagga and suspected of supplying drugs to drugs runners. R18 000 cash was found in his possession, said Zwane.

After the man was questioned, he took the police to his container at Molweni where police found the hydroponic dagga plants.

“The street value of the recovered dagga laboratory is more than R400 000. Both suspects aged 33 and 43 were charged for dealing with drugs and will appear at the Durban and Pinetown Magistrates’ Court tomorrow,” said Zwane.

The Mercury