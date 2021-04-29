Police still searching for 18 prisoners who escaped from custody in PMB

Durban - By Thursday morning, KZN police said they were still looking for 18 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police custody in Pietermaritzburg a day ago.

A total of 45 prisoners were being transported from the PMB New Prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court at around 8am when they were blocked off by a double-cab bakkie with five heavily armed gunmen, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

“The suspects pointed firearms at the police officers and forced open the rear of the truck.”

He said 27 of the 45 prisoners are back in police custody. Police were searching for the remaining 18.

Naicker said the suspects were facing charges relating to various crimes including murder and armed robbery.

IOL