Police to step up patrols in Wentworth amid new wave of shootings

DURBAN – Police have vowed to step up patrols and ensure more deployment, following renewed shootings in Wentworth. This week, residents reported hearing a number of gunshots, believed to be “warning shots” between rival gangs in the area.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said they received reports of shootings in Wentworth in the last week.

“Shootings were reported at Wentworth SAPS and some are drug related. Patrols have been increased and daily deployments are done and other law enforcements are part of the ongoing operations,” Mbele said.

Yesterday, a group of residents marched to the police station to speak to station management.

Mbele said the march followed a post on social media, calling for action.

The residents explained their challenges to the station commander. They were told about what Wentworth police are doing in the fight against crime and also what the police have achieved so far in the fight against crime in Wentworth area, she said, adding the meeting was fruitful.

Mbele said two people, aged 19 and 26, were arrested in a raid this morning.

The suspects were charged with discharging a firearm and malicious damage to property.

“It is alleged by the complainant that on June 1, in Woodville Road in Wentworth, shots were fired at a house. The door, wall, celling and the vehicle sustained damages. The suspects are expected to appear before the Durban Magistrates’ Court next week,” Mbele said.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said she was tired of living in constant fear.

“You can be cooking in the kitchen and you hear gunshots and have to duck for cover. If the children are playing outside, we have to scream for them to come inside and their friends have to go home,” she said.

The woman said shootings were an almost daily occurrence in Wentworth.

“This is not a way to live. It is time for the community to stand together and take back our streets,” she said.

