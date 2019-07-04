File picture: Pexels

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are urging members of the public to report unauthorised R99 debit order transactions from their bank accounts. "We urge victims to ensure that they report these incidents to the police so that we can ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book," said KwaZulu-Natal SAPS in a statement released on Thursday evening.

"We would like to warn people to take care of their banking details by not responding to any texts and emails that require identification details and bank pin codes."

We have listed preventative measures to avoid becoming a victim of such scams:

* Do not respond to emails or cell phone messages appearing to be from your bank, asking for personal details. No bank will ask you to confirm or update your account details by email.

* Never provide your online ID, password or pin to anyone. Do not write them down or even share them.

* It is not advisable to save your Internet banking password on your desktop.

* If you have entered your Internet banking password, do not leave your computer unattended.

* Always log off or sign off at the end of a session and avoid doing Internet banking in public areas.

* Change your pin and passwords frequently and only provide your credit card details to reputable companies.

Lastly, if it looks too good to be true, it usually is. Never send money or give credit card or online account details to anyone you do not know and trust.

If you have fallen victim to similar crimes, contact your local police station immediately or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.