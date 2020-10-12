Police watchdog probes officers' conduct after KZN man dies in custody

Durban - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has launched an investigation after a KZN man died after he was allegedly assaulted by police officers who accused him of having a firearm.

It is alleged that officers were following up on a tip-off that the man was in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Ipid spokesperson, Ndileka Cola, said officers went to the man's girlfriend's house in the KwaNongoma area in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where they demanded to know where the firearm was.

Cola said the man denied having a gun and officers reportedly locked the man inside a room.

"It is alleged that the man was heard crying in agony and after a short while, police left with him. He was handcuffed. They officers did not explain where they were going or why they were taking the man. They just left," Cola said.