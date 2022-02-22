Police yet to arrest shooters responsible for eThekwini employee’s murder

Durban – Police have yet to make an arrest after an eThekwini Municipality employee was gunned down in his office on Monday. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 50-year-old employee was shot in the head and stomach by unknown suspects at the municipality’s offices in Electron Road.

“The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. A case of murder is being investigated by Sydenham SAPS,” she said. The employee’s murder has been condemned by local authorities. "While we do not know the motives behind this incident, we call upon law enforcement agencies to move with speed and apprehend those that are responsible.

“The cowards that are responsible for this ultimate act of cowardice must be brought to justice," said KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka. He said no officials should have to fear for their lives while discharging their duties. City mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called on police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation.

"This was a family man and his family was expecting him to come back home and some rogues chose the contrary. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and those who were working closely with him. I will get a full report of what transpired," he said. The mayor added that counselling has been arranged for all employees at the offices. Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said they were waiting for a report into the matter before they made any decisions on beefing up security at municipal offices.