Policeman and murder suspect shot in daring escape attempt at Verulam court

DURBAN — A police officer and a murder suspect were shot in a brazen attempted escape at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The policeman was shot in the arm, while the suspect — wanted for a spate of crimes in Verulam, Canelands, Umhlali and Ballito — sustained a head wound.

Reaction Unit’s Prem Balram said they were contacted for medical assistance just before 2pm. “It is alleged that the suspect was being escorted back to the holding cells shortly after being sentenced for a case of murder and house robbery when he overpowered the officer of his gun,” Balram said. He said the suspect pointed the gun at the police officer’s head, and the officer’s colleague fired a shot, hitting the suspect in the head.

“The convict was shot in the head, while the policeman was shot in the arm. A Z88 9mm pistol was recovered on scene,” Balram said. The policeman’s firearm was retrieved from the suspect. Picture: RUSA