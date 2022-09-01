Policeman and passenger killed in horror Tongaat crash

Durban – Two people were killed in a head-on collision on the Watson Highway Tongaat on Wednesday afternoon.
Many people were also injured.
The accident took place just before 5pm.
According to Paul Herbst, spokesperson for Medi-Response, the driver and passenger, both males, from one of the vehicles died on scene.
He said one of them is believed to be a policeman.
“Several others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical.”
He said the roadway remained closed until the scene was cleared and the injured were transported to hospital.
In a separate incident earlier this week, one person died in an accident on the N2 near Stanger.
According to Herbst, the passenger laden bakkie rolled many times.
“Crews arrived to a chaotic scene after multiple persons had been ejected from the vehicle. One person was declared dead on scene whilst multiple more persons sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.”
