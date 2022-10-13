Pongola mayor sued for allegedly borrowing money from businesswoman and promising a tender in return

Pongola - Another IFP mayor has been accused of allegedly abusing her authority as the political head of a financially struggling municipality she heads. The mayor of Pongola, along the South African border with eSwatini, Velephi Mavis Sikhosana is accused of borrowing R80 000 from an upcoming businesswoman and promising to pay it back once the municipal budget had been approved.

It has been claimed that Sikhosana told the businesswoman that she will be given a tender and recoup the money she borrowed from her. NEWS: Another IFP Mayor has been accused of allegedly abusing her authority. Pongola Mayor, Mavis Sikhosana is accused of borrowing R80 000 from a businesswoman and promising to pay it back once the municipal budget has been approved and she will be given a tender. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 13, 2022 The matter is now before the Pongola Magistrate’s Court where the businesswoman, Qaphele Patricia Mafuleka, is trying to claw back the money and the mayor has been served with a summon. According to the court papers, in December last year, Sikhosana wanted to buy food parcels to appease angry community members who were up in arms against the IFP over it altering the list of councillor candidates in the local elections in November last year.

Allegedly, Sikhosana claimed that she was calling the shots in the municipality and the IFP was aware of her campaign. This is contained in a handwritten affidavit which was attached to the court papers where the mayor is being forced to cough up the money. Initially, the first summons was for R80 000. She first asked for R60 000 and later came back to ask for an additional R20 000.

However, the owed amount is R323 000 as Mlaba is now claiming the money Sikhosana borrowed was supposed to be used to buy furniture for her bed and breakfast establishment in the Pongola township of Ncotshane. This is contained in the fresh summons served by the sheriff of Pongola to Sikhosana on Wednesday (October 12). “Before the plaintiff (Mlaba) lent the money to the defendant (Sikhosana), she informed her that this money was for buying furniture in the plaintiff’s B&B at Ncotshane.

“Since the defendant has refused to pay back the plaintiff’s money, plaintiff has lost R9 000 per month for each room, for all three rooms, a total of R243 000 for the nine months. “As a result the defendant is indebted to the plaintiff to the amount of R320 000,” reads the amended summon served to Sikhosana. Despite repeated attempts to get Sikhosana’s comment, she did not respond.

Meanwhile, Mlaba confirmed to IOL that she has instructed her lawyers, Nkosinathi Sithole Attorneys to drag the mayor to court and recover the money owed to her. Spokesperson for the IFP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said they were not aware of the matter and now that it has been brought to their attention, Sikhosana would be called to provide answers. “The IFP was not aware of this matter, and it having surfaced the Mayor will appear before the Political Oversight Committee to explain herself and the veracity of the matter to enable the party to make and take informed decisions.