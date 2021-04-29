Popular jewellery store in Westville shopping mall robbed, civilian shot

Durban – Police are investigating a case of robbery after a jewellery store at a popular shopping mall in Westville was robbed and a civilian was shot and injured in the crossfire on Wednesday evening.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the complainant alleged that she was performing her duties with her colleague when they were accosted by three armed men at around 5.40pm.

“She further alleged that, at gunpoint, the suspects assaulted them, demanded the safe keys and took a bag with various jewellery.

“The security guards who were performing their duties noticed what was happening and confronted the suspects.

“A shootout ensued between the guards and the suspects. A civilian was shot in the crossfire. He sustained a gunshot wound to his right knee and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Mbele said an employee was assaulted. The security guard was not injured.

Mbele said the robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

“Charges of robbery, aggravated assault and attempted murder were opened at Westville police station for investigation.”

