Popular musician Mampintsha has died - just days after suffering from a stroke

Cape Town - Popular musician and businessman Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has died at age 40.
This follows reports earlier this week that the singer and songwriter who is a member of the award-winning group Big Nuz, suffered a stroke.
On Thursday, Afrotainment released a statement on Thursday evening confirming Mampintsha had suffered a stroke after rumours about his ill health.
“This is a public notification by Afrotainment, a record label based in Durban, KZN, South Africa. This statement serves as a notification to the Public, Media, Promoters and Big Nuz fans about businessman and artist, Mandla Maphumulo,” read the release, which was posted on the Afrotainment Instagram page.
🕊🕊RIP TO #Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/C7STtFujzi— KeletsoM 🦋💫💦 (@KeletsoMss) December 24, 2022
It further said the musician had suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz and was currently in hospital and under doctors observation.
“The family has asked that the public and media respect their privacy during this time. The statement also added: “We ask that you keep him in your prayers. Afrotainment wishes him a speedy recovery, and we cannot wait for him to rock our stages again.”
Rest in power Shimora 1 of his greatest verse 👑👑👑👑👑 #Mampintsha #babes #ortambo #Polokwane #johannesburg #drake malema nota pic.twitter.com/N1QZBC7C7E— VNATOR_BOKS (@VnatorB) December 24, 2022
Fans and celebrities took to social media wishing him a speedy recovery.
But, on Saturday, Mampintsha’s former manager, Dogg Durban confirmed the musicians passing to Daily Sun.
Tributes have been pouring in on social media after news of Mampintsha’s passing spread.
May your soul peacefully rest.💔🕊️#Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/hUjmmZEVoK— BraDASH (@malomeDASH) December 24, 2022
The death of #Mampintsha is unavoidably painful. Akufani namanye ama Celeb💔 pic.twitter.com/w3CCLncJlA— simangaliso sibiya International (@SSSIBIYA) December 24, 2022
Rest in peace King…Your impact will never be forgotten…#Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/jv6sJhT1ed— Prince Dumazi (@PrinceDumaze) December 24, 2022