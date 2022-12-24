Popular musician Mampintsha has died - just days after suffering from a stroke

This follows reports earlier this week that the singer and songwriter who is a member of the award-winning group Big Nuz, suffered a stroke .

On Thursday, Afrotainment released a statement on Thursday evening confirming Mampintsha had suffered a stroke after rumours about his ill health.

“This is a public notification by Afrotainment, a record label based in Durban, KZN, South Africa. This statement serves as a notification to the Public, Media, Promoters and Big Nuz fans about businessman and artist, Mandla Maphumulo,” read the release, which was posted on the Afrotainment Instagram page.

It further said the musician had suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz and was currently in hospital and under doctors observation.