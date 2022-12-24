Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, December 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Popular musician Mampintsha has died - just days after suffering from a stroke

Singer and songwriter Mampintsha has died. Picture: Instagram

Singer and songwriter Mampintsha has died. Picture: Instagram

Published 14m ago

Share

Cape Town - Popular musician and businessman Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has died at age 40.

This follows reports earlier this week that the singer and songwriter who is a member of the award-winning group Big Nuz, suffered a stroke.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Thursday, Afrotainment released a statement on Thursday evening confirming Mampintsha had suffered a stroke after rumours about his ill health.

“This is a public notification by Afrotainment, a record label based in Durban, KZN, South Africa. This statement serves as a notification to the Public, Media, Promoters and Big Nuz fans about businessman and artist, Mandla Maphumulo,” read the release, which was posted on the Afrotainment Instagram page.

It further said the musician had suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz and was currently in hospital and under doctors observation.

More on this

“The family has asked that the public and media respect their privacy during this time. The statement also added: “We ask that you keep him in your prayers. Afrotainment wishes him a speedy recovery, and we cannot wait for him to rock our stages again.”

Fans and celebrities took to social media wishing him a speedy recovery.

But, on Saturday, Mampintsha’s former manager, Dogg Durban confirmed the musicians passing to Daily Sun.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tributes have been pouring in on social media after news of Mampintsha’s passing spread.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

arts and entertainmentSouth Africa

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke