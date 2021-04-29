Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots guaranteed at R140m on Friday

Durban - Powerball is at a guaranteed R100 million on Friday following a 16th rollover, the national lottery operator, Ithuba said.

Powerball Plus is guaranteed at R40m as it rolled over for the 15th time.

Chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said there had been no jackpot winner on both games over the past week.

“We are really excited to be offering yet another life-changing jackpot to our players. If the R100m PowerBall jackpot is won on Friday 30 April 2021, one or more lucky South Africans will bag the biggest jackpot amount won this year.”

In October last year, a Bloemfontein grandfather won the R121m PowerBall jackpot.

The winner said: “I do not intend to continue working, I have worked hard enough and I am grateful to be granted an opportunity to retire earlier than I was expecting, without worrying about finances. My wife, however has been longing to complete her degree, and I vow to support her on that.”

The biggest Powerball win to date was a whopping R232 million in February 2019.

IOL