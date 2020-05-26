PPE delivered to KZN schools as learning is set to resume from June 1
Durban - Thousands of litres of hand sanitiser, thermometers, face masks and face shields have been delivered to schools across KwaZulu-Natal today, as teaching is set to resume on June 1.
Last week, Department of Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga, announced that the academic year will resume from June 1 for pupils in Grades 7 and 12.
This week, department officials set about delivering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to schools across the province.
Spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa said the department had procured PPE stock for schools that will last for the month of June.
"Each school's stock will depend on the size of the school. We have procured thermometers, sanitiser, pumps, masks and face shields. Each pupil will be given two face masks and teachers will be given the face shields so that pupils will be able to hear and understand what the teacher is saying in class," he said.
Mthethwa said the department has procured PPE for the next six months but it will be delivered to schools, rather than being dropped off bulk as it could be stolen.
Last week, KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, confirmed that two schools were broken into and PPE stolen.
He has also reassured the public that those schools that previously battled with water issues, have had tanks delivered.
