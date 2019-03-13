Progressive Professionals Forum to host its second national elective conference in Durban. File Image/ANA

CAPE TOWN - The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) will be hosting its second national elective conference on Friday and Saturday in Durban. Under the theme “Progressively repositioning the middle strata during the second phase of Transition”, the conference will highlight the role professionals and entrepreneurs can play in growing, strengthening and transforming the South African economy.

The conference is being held at the Coastlands Hotel in Musgrave.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs and Leader of Government Business and chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu Natal, Sihle Zikala is expected to give the keynote address on Friday and set the tone for the two-day conference which will be attended by delegates from all over the country.

The deputy mayor of eThekwini Municipality Fawzia Peer will also address the conference on Friday.

New office bearers will be elected at the conference with the mandate to renew the PPF for the next phase of its growth.

African News Agency (ANA)



