Prasa suspends Durban to Cato Ridge service after trains collide in KZN

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed the suspension of railway services between Hammarsdale and KwaTandaza in KwaZulu-Natal following a collision between a passenger train and a Transnet Freight train earlier this week. Speaking to IOL, a Prasa said the incident occurred on Thursday just after 7.35pm.

"Due to this incident, the Durban to Cato Ridge line is suspended until further notice," the spokesperson said. The commuter train was travelling from Durban to Cato Ridge on the new mainline corridor when the goods train side-collided with the commuter train, causing two cars of the commuter train to derail. "The incident caused damage to an overhead cable mast and a portion of the track. No injuries have been reported and the security personnel that were on board the train and commuter train crew have been evaluated," Prasa stated.

It said the safety and well-being of everyone involved remains a top priority. "While the cause of the collision has yet to be determined, an investigation is currently under way to determine the cause of the incident. The Prasa KZN team is on site to work on the re-railing of the affected coaches which will be followed by infrastructure repairs. We will communicate the resumption of the service in due course," Prasa stated. In January, two Transnet freight trains collided on the railway tracks in eLubana in northern KZN.