Pregnant worker struck by car in Durban CBD

DURBAN - A pregnant woman is recovering in hospital after she was struck down by a vehicle earlier today.

The woman was cleaning a road in the Durban central business district when she was hit.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med KZN said medics rushed to the scene where they treated the woman for injuries sustained.

He said once stabilised at the scene, the woman was taken to hospital for further medical care.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and while three others sustained minor injuries in two accidents on the N2 and N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Kwazulu Private Ambulance Services spokesperson, Craig Botha said three people lost their lives when the bakkie that they were travelling in collided head on with a truck on the N2 at KwaMbonambi, in northern KZN.

Three people were killed in a head-on crash on the N2 in KZN. Picture: KZPA

“Sadly three occupants from the bakkie sustained fatal injuries and had succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived.

“Medics treated the single injured patient who was then rushed to hospital for further care,” he said.

In the crash on the N3 near Peter Brown Road, two people were injured when the truck they were in veered from the southbound lane into the northbound lane.

Botha said the patients were treated at the scene before being rushed to a local hospital for treatment.