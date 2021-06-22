Premier concerned school holidays and inter-provincial travel could see spike in KZN Covid-19 cases

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL Premier Sihle Zikalala has raised concerns about the upcoming school holidays and expected inter-provincial travel to the province which could bring an increase in Covid-19 cases in the province. Giving his weekly provincial Covid-19 update, Zikalala said the current increase in cases is driven to a large extent by school and family clusters.

"We are concerned with the upcoming winter school break due to the fact that our second wave happened during holiday season as many people travelled to the province. “We welcome all the visitors who will be enjoying themselves at our beaches and other areas, however, we urge everyone to understand that we will not compromise on compliance with Covid-19 protocols," he said. The premier added that everyone should become much more vigilant than before in curbing the spread of the virus.

"We reiterate that no events should violate the level 3 lockdown regulations. Those who violate regulations will face the full might of the law," he said. Zikalala added that KZN is prepared for a resurgence in cases in terms of bed and oxygen capacity. KZN has a total of 347 136 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 8 183 active cases and a 10 623 deaths recorded.

Picture: KZN Department of Health The KZN Department of Health revealed that 320 new infections were reported yesterday and the province remains the second highest in terms of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide.