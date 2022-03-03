Premier Zikalala approves KZN cannabis committee

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala this week approved the cannabis committee, a body tasked with developing the industry within the province. The decision was taken during a provincial executive council meeting on Wednesday.

Among other duties, Zikalala said the committee is in charge of growing the industry and ensuring adherence to regulations. “The potential for the cannabis/hemp industry is estimated at over R28 billion in South Africa with a potential to create between 10 000 and 20 000 job opportunities across the entire value chain. The establishment of the cannabis industry will lead to the diversification of the economy, create jobs, increase economic growth and contribute to poverty alleviation. “The provincial cannabis committee will be responsible for growing the cannabis/hemp industry through ensuring adherence to regulatory systems, seed supply systems, research and technology development. It will also drive the sustainable producer systems, market development, supplier development systems, manufacturing and product development, education and training, communication and awareness,” Zikalala said.

The move comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Address that cannabis can be used for more than just smoking. Ramaphosa touted the industry’s potential to create many jobs. But the president also said that further engagement was necessary to tighten regulatory loose ends and take the sector into the mainstream. He said the industry had the potential to create about 130 000 new jobs. “Industrial hemp and cannabis will have a pathway to industrialisation for the creation of jobs on farms in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with production for a number of purposes,” the president said during his address.

A bill passed in September 2020 relating to cannabis for private use is still running through parliamentary structures. The bill covers possession rules for cannabis users at home and people who wish to cultivate the plant. The Constitutional Court will this Thursday hear arguments for the decriminalisation of the possession and use of cannabis by children. The Concourt will hear from the Centre for Child Law regarding a high court ruling passed down in 2020.