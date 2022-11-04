Prepare for Stage 1 and 2 load shedding throughout the weekend

Durban - Eskom says Stages 1 and 2 load shedding will be implemented throughout the weekend. "The continuous implementation of load shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves owing to a high level of breakdowns and the delay in returning some generating units to service," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said since Thursday morning a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha, Kusile and Majuba power stations were taken offline for repairs. Mantshantsha added that the delay in the return to service of a generating unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the generation capacity shortages. A generating unit at Hendrina power station was returned to service.

"We currently have 4 846MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 509MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," Mantshantsha said. Stage 1 load shedding will continue to be implemented daily at 5am - 4pm and Stage 2 at 4pm - 5am until Monday morning. Meanwhile, a probe is under way following duct failure at the Kusile power station. Eskom said the unit will be offline for months.

Story continues below Advertisement