Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Prepare for Stage 1 and 2 load shedding throughout the weekend

Picture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Picture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Published 21m ago

Share

Durban - Eskom says Stages 1 and 2 load shedding will be implemented throughout the weekend.

"The continuous implementation of load shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves owing to a high level of breakdowns and the delay in returning some generating units to service," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said since Thursday morning a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha, Kusile and Majuba power stations were taken offline for repairs.

Mantshantsha added that the delay in the return to service of a generating unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the generation capacity shortages.

A generating unit at Hendrina power station was returned to service.

More on this

"We currently have 4 846MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 509MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," Mantshantsha said.

Stage 1 load shedding will continue to be implemented daily at 5am - 4pm and Stage 2 at 4pm - 5am until Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a probe is under way following duct failure at the Kusile power station. Eskom said the unit will be offline for months.

Story continues below Advertisement

"While it is uncertain at this point, it is anticipated the unit may remain offline for a few months and this duration shall become clearer over the next few weeks," he said.

IOL

Related Topics:

electricity production and distributionEskomKwaZulu-NatalLoadsheddingService Delivery

Share