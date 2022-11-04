Prepare for Stage 1 and 2 load shedding throughout the weekend

Durban - Eskom says Stages 1 and 2 load shedding will be implemented throughout the weekend.
"The continuous implementation of load shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves owing to a high level of breakdowns and the delay in returning some generating units to service," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.
He said since Thursday morning a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha, Kusile and Majuba power stations were taken offline for repairs.
Mantshantsha added that the delay in the return to service of a generating unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the generation capacity shortages.
A generating unit at Hendrina power station was returned to service.
"We currently have 4 846MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 509MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," Mantshantsha said.
Stage 1 load shedding will continue to be implemented daily at 5am - 4pm and Stage 2 at 4pm - 5am until Monday morning.
Meanwhile, a probe is under way following duct failure at the Kusile power station. Eskom said the unit will be offline for months.
"While it is uncertain at this point, it is anticipated the unit may remain offline for a few months and this duration shall become clearer over the next few weeks," he said.
