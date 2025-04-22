President Ramaphosa outlines progress of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group

In a parliamentary response to questions by the DA’s Anna van Zyl, Ramaphosa disclosed the implementation and achievements of the PeWG since its establishment in April of last year. Also, how service delivery has been improved and which accomplishments have been achieved in this area.

In his response, Ramaphosa said the PeWG has made significant progress against its priorities, mainly accelerating eThekwini’s Water Turnaround Strategy, approved by the City Council in 2023; positioning eThekwini as an investment and tourism hub to boost the local economy and create jobs; and, improving service delivery, including road infrastructure maintenance and enhancing public safety.

“While the Presidential eThekwini Working Group has made significant progress, momentum must be maintained – and in some areas increased – to tackle complex challenges such as reducing water demand and driving investment into long-term infrastructure projects. The achievements so far provide confidence that further progress can be made to improve service delivery for the people of eThekwini,” Ramaphosa said.

He said focal areas have seen the following achievements: